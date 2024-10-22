Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VB opened at $239.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $242.93. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
