Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 9,945 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.26% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 208,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 516,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 156,475 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 92,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

