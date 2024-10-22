Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGE. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF stock opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.41.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

