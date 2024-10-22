Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,994,000 after purchasing an additional 915,823 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,465,000 after purchasing an additional 402,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.89.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

