Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.