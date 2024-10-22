Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ VGLT opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $63.41.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
