Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

