Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.3% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.63.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $218.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

