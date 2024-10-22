Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $243,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.50.
Caterpillar Price Performance
CAT opened at $390.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $403.60. The firm has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.
Insider Activity
In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- What is a Dividend King?
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.