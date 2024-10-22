Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.68% of Matthews China Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 95,337 shares during the period.

Get Matthews China Active ETF alerts:

Matthews China Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of MCH opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $28.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.90. Matthews China Active ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.38.

About Matthews China Active ETF

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews China Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews China Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.