Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,160 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $59.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

