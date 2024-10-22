Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.51.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

