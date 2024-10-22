Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,417 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $287.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $289.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

