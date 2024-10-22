Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 529 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 2.9% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 968.9% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 102,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 93,085 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $54.31.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

