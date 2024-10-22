Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 7,471 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 2.4% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,876,000 after acquiring an additional 157,659 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,104,000 after acquiring an additional 222,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,026,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,508,000 after purchasing an additional 162,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

