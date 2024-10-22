Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 7,595 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

