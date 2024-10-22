Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 795 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mayport LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,778.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.47. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.31 and a one year high of $101.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

