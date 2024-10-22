Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 995 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

