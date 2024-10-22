International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.71.

IBM stock opened at $231.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.2% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

