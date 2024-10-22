Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.