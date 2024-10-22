Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IIGD opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

The Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Defensive index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds of intermediate maturities. IIGD was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

