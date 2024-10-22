Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $304,591,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,600,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $495.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.57. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

