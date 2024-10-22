Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Shares Sold by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 95,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 43,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSPG opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $579.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $86.59.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

