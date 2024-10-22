Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 235.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

SPHB stock opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $640.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.89. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

