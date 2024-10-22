Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $71.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

