iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Cut by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,826 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average of $93.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

