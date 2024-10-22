iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 154,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,259,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 105,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,798,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 196,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,245,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $506.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $567.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

