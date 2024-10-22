iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

