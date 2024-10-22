iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after buying an additional 5,400,307 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

