iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lessened by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

