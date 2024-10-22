iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $134.92. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

