iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,261 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $53,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

