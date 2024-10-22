iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,065 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 8.7% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $48,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,341,000. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

