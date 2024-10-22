iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

