iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Boosted by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

