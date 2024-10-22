iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 398,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 162,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.17. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $120.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

