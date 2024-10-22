iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Oct 22nd, 2024

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWXFree Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,515 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

ACWX opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $57.96.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

