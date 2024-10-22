iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

