iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lessened by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:USMV opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.06. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

