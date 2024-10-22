iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWF stock opened at $384.25 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $384.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.69. The stock has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.