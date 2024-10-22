iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IWM opened at $222.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

