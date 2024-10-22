iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Cut by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $332.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $334.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

