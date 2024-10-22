iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Lessened by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after buying an additional 919,370 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $132.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $134.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

