iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,382 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

