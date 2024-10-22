iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $228.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

