iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,168.6% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $97.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $98.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.