iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 332.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after buying an additional 1,270,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 626,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,126,000 after purchasing an additional 475,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $82,555,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $198.99 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $201.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.90 and a 200-day moving average of $187.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

