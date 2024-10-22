iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $198.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $201.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

