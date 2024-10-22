iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,977 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $31,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 789,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,095,000 after buying an additional 621,738 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 687.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 634,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 554,335 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after acquiring an additional 415,559 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,403.0% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 434,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,825 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

