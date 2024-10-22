iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 2.4% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $156.24 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.20.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

