J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Raised to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

